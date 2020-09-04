Radio 3’s Breakfast Carol Competition opens up to all musical styles for the first time

Previously, Radio 3’s Breakfast Carol Competition has been open only to classical submissions, but this year amateur composers are welcome to submit tunes in whatever musical style they choose, including jazz and gospel.

Submissions can now be delivered via scores or voice recordings, in an effort to make the competition more accessible to those who have not been classically trained.

Amateur composers are invited to write a tune to the text of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s poem Christmas Carol.

This year’s judging panel is chaired by composer Bob Chilcott and includes bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, organist and conductor Anna Lapwood, director of music Andrew Nethsingha, founder of the Kingdom Choir Karen Gibson, composer Ken Burton and broadcaster Clare Teal.

There will be a shortlist of six entries, the composers of whom will be mentored by Clare Wheeler, former member of The Swingles, who will help them expand their submission into a fully arranged piece.

The shortlist will be played across BBC Radio 3 on 10 December, with a public vote deciding the winner on 18 December.

To take part in this year’s BBC Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition, click here. The deadline for submissions is Sunday 1 November.