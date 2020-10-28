Royal Albert Hall to host first live organ recital since lockdown

Ahead of its Christmas season, the Royal Albert Hall has announced that it will hold an organ recital with Thomas Trotter as a ‘trial run’ for further socially distanced concerts.

The Royal Albert Hall has a series of socially distanced events planned for its Christmas season, including carol concerts, a performance of Handel’s Messiah and a run of The Nutcracker with Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Trotter’s organ recital, taking place on Friday 20 November (the night before the Royal Albert Hall’s 150th anniversary), will be the venue’s first in-person concert since it closed on 17 March. The programme will include works by Bach.

Tickets go on sale for Trotter’s recital on 29 October. Tickets £10.