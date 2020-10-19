Royal Birmingham Conservatoire appoints Dr Shirley Thompson as interim principal

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire has announced that Dr Shirley Thompson as its interim principal, taking over from cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, who stepped down last month after five years in the role.

Thompson has previously held other senior positions at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, including vice principal for music and director of postgraduate studies in music. Her research has focused on French Baroque music, in particular the works of Charpentier and Rameau.

Julian Lloyd Webber has been given the status of emeritus professor, retaining a connection with the Conservatoire after his departure. During his tenure, Lloyd Webber oversaw the move to the new £57m building and the grant of Royal status by HRH Queen Elizabeth II in 2017.