Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire appoints Dr Shirley Thompson as interim principal

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire appoints Dr Shirley Thompson as interim principal

Dr Shirley Thompson will take over from cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, who has been principal of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire since 2015

Dr Shirley Thomson

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire has announced that Dr Shirley Thompson as its interim principal, taking over from cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, who stepped down last month after five years in the role.

Advertisement

Thompson has previously held other senior positions at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, including vice principal for music and director of postgraduate studies in music. Her research has focused on French Baroque music, in particular the works of Charpentier and Rameau.

Advertisement

Julian Lloyd Webber has been given the status of emeritus professor, retaining a connection with the Conservatoire after his departure. During his tenure, Lloyd Webber oversaw the move to the new £57m building and the grant of Royal status by HRH Queen Elizabeth II in 2017.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

Cellist Jacqueline du Pré

Six of the best recordings of Elgar’s Cello Concerto

Pipe organ at the Cathedral of St Ouen, Rouen in France

Six of the best pipe organs in the world

Simon Rattle with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Simon Rattle to rejoin CBSO for warehouse concert with full orchestra for first time since lockdown

best jazz trumpeters ever

15 best jazz trumpet players ever