Royal College of Music ranked as top performing arts institution in Europe

The 2021 QS World University Rankings have been announced, with the Royal Academy of Music in London ranking second in the world and the top institution for performing arts in both the UK and Europe. This is the sixth consecutive year the Royal Academy has been placed first in the UK and the second consecutive year it has ranked top in Europe.

The Royal College of Music came second only to the Juilliard School in New York.

The UK performed well overall in the rankings, with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland coming in just behind the Royal College of Music, followed by the Royal Academy of Music. The University of Oxford was in joint 12th position, tied with Harvard University, and Cambridge University just behind with Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

The rankings are based predominantly on the academic reputation of the university or conservatoire, also taking into account considerations such as how well students are prepared for the employment market and the ratio of faculty members to students. Also evaluated for the rankings is the amount of research undertaken by faculty members and the ratio of international faculty members and students – institutions with a higher international population will be scored more generously.

The top 50 in the 2021 QS World University Rankings is listed in full below:

