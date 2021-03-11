Royal College of Music ranked as top performing arts institution in Europe
London's Royal College of Music has been named as the top institution for performing arts in both the UK and Europe in the 2021 QS World University Rankings
The 2021 QS World University Rankings have been announced, with the Royal Academy of Music in London ranking second in the world and the top institution for performing arts in both the UK and Europe. This is the sixth consecutive year the Royal Academy has been placed first in the UK and the second consecutive year it has ranked top in Europe.
The Royal College of Music came second only to the Juilliard School in New York.
The UK performed well overall in the rankings, with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland coming in just behind the Royal College of Music, followed by the Royal Academy of Music. The University of Oxford was in joint 12th position, tied with Harvard University, and Cambridge University just behind with Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
The rankings are based predominantly on the academic reputation of the university or conservatoire, also taking into account considerations such as how well students are prepared for the employment market and the ratio of faculty members to students. Also evaluated for the rankings is the amount of research undertaken by faculty members and the ratio of international faculty members and students – institutions with a higher international population will be scored more generously.
The top 50 in the 2021 QS World University Rankings is listed in full below:
- The Juilliard School
- Royal College of Music
- Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
- Royal Academy of Music
- Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse en Paris
- New York University
- Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst Wien
- Norwegian Academy of Music
- Sibelius Academy, University of the Arts Helsinki
- Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts
- University Mozarteum Salzburg
- Harvard University (tied with University of Oxford)
- University of Oxford (tied with Harvard University)
- University of Cambridge
- Guildhall School of Music and Drama
- University of Rochester
- Indiana University Bloomington
- Royal Holloway University of London
- The University of Melbourne
- Royal College of Music in Stockholm
- Yale University
- Columbia University
- The Royal Danish Academy of Music
- University of California, Berkeley (tied with University of California, Los Angeles)
- University of California, Los Angeles (tied with University of California, Berkeley)
- Curtis Institute of Music
- University of Huddersfield
- University of Southern California
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- The University of Sydney
- Universität der Künste Berlin
- The Central Academy of Drama, China
- The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama
- Moscow State Conservatory P.I. Tchaikovsky
- Monash University
- Korea National University of Arts
- Stanford University
- Queen Mary University of London
- McGill University
- National University of Singapore
- Northwestern University
- Goldsmiths, University of London
- Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin
- Royal Northern College of Music
- UCSI University
- University of Toronto
- The University of Auckland
- Conservatoire de Musique de Genève
- The University of Warwick
- Griffith University