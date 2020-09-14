Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra announces first programme of live concerts since lockdown

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra has announced 14 socially distanced concerts at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, beginning in October. The programme will include two world premieres and one UK premiere of works by Julian Joseph, Athanasia Kontou and Caroline Shaw. Domingo Hindoyan will make his first appearance with the orchestra since being announced as its next chief conductor. He takes over from Vasily Petrenko, who has been with the orchestra for 14 years and is moving onto the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Advertisement

Artists featured in the line-up include baritone Roderick Williams, the orchestra’s new artist in residence; pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, the young artist in residence; and Jennifer Johnson, returning artist in residence. Also scheduled to perform are pianists Boris Giltburg and Stephen Hough, who will both be performing works by Beethoven, the orchestra’s contemporary music group, Ensemble 10/10, and violinist Tasmin Little, who will join the orchestra for her final concerts before her retirement.

As well as being open to in-person audiences, every concert will be available to watch online. Audiences will be limited to 240 people with social distancing. Often, the orchestra will be performing works for smaller forces so as to avoid too many people on stage.