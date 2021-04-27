Royal Philharmonic Orchestra announces Prince Charles as its new patron

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that the Prince of Wales has accepted an invitation to become the orchestra’s patron.

Advertisement

The news comes ahead of the orchestra’s 75th anniversary this autumn, when it will also welcome its new music director Vasily Petrenko. The orchestra has not had a permanent conductor at the helm since 2018, when principal conductor Charles Dutoit resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Prince of Wales is also a patron of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra, the Monteverdi Choir, the Philharmonia Orchestra and the Regina Symphony Orchestra, among many other musical institutions.

Prince Charles has long been a supporter of the arts and during the pandemic, stressed the ‘enormous importance’ of orchestras and theatres in the UK. ‘It’s absolutely crucial that they come back twice as enthusiastic as before,’ he told Classic FM in May 2020.

Advertisement

‘With the support of the Prince of Wales, the RPO will continue to represent the best of British Arts around the world,’ said the RPO in a statement.