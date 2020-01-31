Run 5km with a live orchestra playing Beethoven’s Fifth

As part of its year-long Beethoven Unleashed season to celebrate the great composer’s 250th anniversary, the BBC has announced the latest collaboration between BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sport: Beat Beethoven. The public are invited to join the 5km challenge at Salford’s MediaCityUK in an attempt to ‘beat’ Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Advertisement

The run will take kick off at 4pm on Friday 13 March, and runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take on the challenge and raise money for Sport Relief. The symphony will be performed live by the BBC Philharmonic under Ben Gernon, with the event broadcast live on BBC Radio 3. Highlights will be filmed for BBC Sport and BBC One later in the evening.

The performance is estimated to last between 30 and 35 minutes, which gives any newbie joggers something to aim for! The circuit will begin at MediaCityUK and travel past the canal and Imperial War Museum, before returning to the television studios.

Those further afield will also be able to take on the ‘Beat Beethoven’ challenge and can download free audio of Beethoven’s Fifth on BBC Sounds.

Tickets to enter ‘Beat Beethoven’ are £15 – with £10 going towards Sports Relief – and can be bought here. Included in your entry fee is a ‘Beat Beethoven’ t-shirt, water and post-run gift pack. If you manage to raise over £200, you’ll receive a ‘Beat Beethoven’ bobble hat.

Join the JustGiving page here to start fundraising.

Advertisement

For more information on ‘Beat Beethoven’ visit bbc.co.uk/sportrelief.