San Francisco Conservatory of Music becomes new home of PENTATONE

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music is to be the new home of PENTATONE, a partnership made possible because of a private donation, that will enable students, artists and the public to benefit from the resources of the conservatoire and the label.

Advertisement

While PENTATONE will continue to operate as an independent company, its artists now have access to SFCM’s cutting-edge recording studio in the Ute and William K. Bowes, Jr. Center for Performing Arts in San Francisco’s Civic Center Arts District.

Advertisement

In addition to sharing engineers, orchestral players, educational resources, masterclasses and professional development sessions, SFCM expects to invite the PENTATONE team to campus to participate in a project with students and faculty during the Conservatory’s 2023 Winter Term, ultimately resulting in the release of an album.