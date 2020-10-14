Shortlist announced for Royal Philharmonic Society Awards 2020
This year's RPS Awards will feature a new Inspiration Award, honouring those who have been making music during lockdown – as voted for by the public
Rather than the usual London ceremony, this year’s RPS Awards will take place online, filmed at Wigmore Hall and streamed on the RPS website and broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.
As well as announcing the winners from the list of nominees, the digital broadcast will also feature a guest appearance from this year’s winner of the RPS Gold Medal – awarded since 1870 to outstanding musicians including Brahms, Elgar, Bernstein, Simon Rattle and Jessye Norman. Plus, the RPS will announce the winner of its Inspiration Awards, a set of six prizes awarded to those who have been innovating with music during lockdown. These were nominated by the public – a first for the RPS Awards – and the jury have whittled down 2600 nominations to six final winners.
Many of this year’s nominees have been lauded for their efforts to share music with online audiences during lockdown.
The RPS Awards digital broadcast will take place at 7pm on Wednesday 18 November.
The nominees are listed below:
Chamber-Scale Composition
Liza Lim – Extinction Events and Dawn Chorus
Naomi Pinnock – I am, I am
Raymond Yiu – Corner of a Foreign Field
Concert Series and Events
Beethoven Weekender – Barbican
Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival
Ryedale Festival
Venus Unwrapped – Kings Place
Conductor (supported by BBC Music Magazine)
Dalia Stasevska
Jonathon Heyward
Martyn Brabbins
Ensemble
City of London Sinfonia
Manchester Collective
Scottish Ensemble
Impact
Across The Sky – Cheltenham Music Festival
RPO STROKESTRA
Sound Young Minds – City of London Sinfonia
The Lullaby Project – The Irene Taylor Trust
Instrumentalist
Laurence Power – viola
Sean Shibe – guitar
Yuja Wang – piano
Large-Scale Composition
David Sawer – How Among the Frozen Words
Errollyn Wallen – This Frame is Part of the Painting
Frank Denyer – The Fish that Became the Sun (Songs of the Dispossessed)
Oliver Vibrans – More Up
Opera and Music Theatre
Opera Holland Park
Nixon in China – Scottish Opera
The Turn of the Screw – Garsington Opera
Singer
Lise Davidsen – soprano
Natalya Romaniw – soprano
Nicky Spence – tenor
Storytelling
‘Bright Stars Shone for Us’ by Tama Matheson
Our Classical Century – BBC Radio 3
‘Rough Ideas’ by Stephen Hough
Young Artists
12 Ensemble
Sheku Kanneh-Mason – cello
Timothy Ridout – viola