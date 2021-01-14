Accessibility Links

Singers Jorja Smith and Celeste to host new series for BBC Radio 3 celebrating ‘comforting’ music

The singer-songwriters will each host playlist-style programmes celebrating melancholic, down-tempo music from all genres

BBC Radio 3 is launching two new ‘mood-led’ series from Brit Award-winning singer-songwriters Jorja Smith and Celeste.

The first series, ‘Tearjerker with Jorja Smith’, begins this Saturday, followed by ‘Downtime Symphony with Celeste’ the week after.

Grammy-nominated Jorja Smith’s programme is centred around the concept of having a safe space to listen to music and shed a tear. Each week, she will explore the healing powers of melancholic music, spanning all genres from Beethoven to James Blake.

Celeste’s programme, meanwhile, will feature down-tempo tracks from various fusion styles including classical/house, hip-hop and jazz fusion.

Tearjerker with Jorja Smith will be broadcast weekly on Sundays at 5am on BBC Radio 3 andBBC Sounds, starting on Saturday 16 January. Downtime Symphony with Celeste will begin the following Sunday at 6am and will continue weekly on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds

