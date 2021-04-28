Spielberg’s West Side Story film adaptation releases teaser trailer in Oscars ceremony

The Oscars took place this weekend in a night full of surprises – but it wasn’t just the award winners that were grabbing headlines. The film adaptation of Leonard Bernstein‘s iconic 1957 musical West Side Story finally released a teaser trailer during the awards ceremony, after numerous coronavirus-related delays.

The trailer shows the Sharks and Jets in action, as well as Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria. The voice of Rita Moreno is heard singing the iconic West Side Story song ‘Somewhere’. Moreno, who played the role of Anita in the original 1961 film, is an executive producer in the adaptation and will be playing Valentina, a gender-swapped supporting role.

West Side Story now has an official release date, and is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 10 December 2021 in both the UK and US. This year marks the 60th anniversary since the release of the original film in 1961. (You can watch the original film on Amazon Prime or buy the Dvd on Amazon.) The film was originally due to be released in December last year.

The score will be conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, the current music director of the LA Philharmonic and Paris Opera.

Find out more about Stephen Spielberg’s new film adaptation of West Side Story here.