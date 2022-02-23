St Pancras Station to host premieres of seven new operas by female composers on International Women’s Day
Mini operas commissioned by the Royal Opera House are inspired by trains, time, motion, meetings and farewells
Published:
Seven mini operas will be performed at London’s St Pancras Station by singers from the Royal Opera House on International Women’s Day.
The series of newly commissioned micro-operas have been created by female composers and librettists, following an open call from the Royal Opera House’s Jette Parker Young Artists Programme. Anecdotes were submitted to the company by the public, exploring the themes of train travel, time, motion, meetings and farewells.
Artists from the Jette Parker Young Artists Programme will perform these new operas, accompanied by musicians from Belgium’s Casco Phil chamber orchestra.
The free public pop-up event, titled ‘Lost and Found’ will take place throughout the day at London’s St Pancras Station, set against the backdrop of Paul Day’s bronze sculpture ‘The Meeting Place’, close to where the Eurostar trains arrive and depart.
The performances of these new operas will take place from 11am to 4pm on Tuesday 8 March. For more details, visit the Royal Opera House’s website.
Featured musicians
Sopranos: April Koyejo-Audiger, Siân Dicker, Milly Forrest
Tenors: Sam Marston, Thando Mjandana, Zahid Siddiqui, Egor Zhuravskii
Baritones: Njabulo Madlala, Chuma Sijeqa
Basses: Blaise Malaba, Jamie Woollard
Featured operas
I just wanna be (In Center Parcs): Joanna Taylor and Kerry Priest
Everything you carry: Georgia Barnes and Olivia Bell
It’s the Little Things: Rose Hall and Katie Colombus
Detritus: Laura Reid and Oge Nwosu
Mini Break: Victoria Bernath and Teresa Howard
The Parting Place: Sarah Lianne Lewis and Sophia Chapadjiev
The Hardest Journey: Anna Braithwaite and Kerry Priest