St Pancras Station to host premieres of seven new operas by female composers on International Women’s Day

Seven mini operas will be performed at London’s St Pancras Station by singers from the Royal Opera House on International Women’s Day.

The series of newly commissioned micro-operas have been created by female composers and librettists, following an open call from the Royal Opera House’s Jette Parker Young Artists Programme. Anecdotes were submitted to the company by the public, exploring the themes of train travel, time, motion, meetings and farewells.

Artists from the Jette Parker Young Artists Programme will perform these new operas, accompanied by musicians from Belgium’s Casco Phil chamber orchestra.

The free public pop-up event, titled ‘Lost and Found’ will take place throughout the day at London’s St Pancras Station, set against the backdrop of Paul Day’s bronze sculpture ‘The Meeting Place’, close to where the Eurostar trains arrive and depart.

The performances of these new operas will take place from 11am to 4pm on Tuesday 8 March. For more details, visit the Royal Opera House’s website.

Featured musicians

Sopranos: April Koyejo-Audiger, Siân Dicker, Milly Forrest

Tenors: Sam Marston, Thando Mjandana, Zahid Siddiqui, Egor Zhuravskii

Baritones: Njabulo Madlala, Chuma Sijeqa

Basses: Blaise Malaba, Jamie Woollard

Featured operas

I just wanna be (In Center Parcs): Joanna Taylor and Kerry Priest

Everything you carry: Georgia Barnes and Olivia Bell

It’s the Little Things: Rose Hall and Katie Colombus

Detritus: Laura Reid and Oge Nwosu

Mini Break: Victoria Bernath and Teresa Howard

The Parting Place: Sarah Lianne Lewis and Sophia Chapadjiev

The Hardest Journey: Anna Braithwaite and Kerry Priest