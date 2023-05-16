Applications are now open for 'Sound First', a talent scheme, now in its third year, aiming to find the the UK's best emerging sound design talent.

Run by BBC Radio 3 and Contains Strong Language, the BBC Arts poetry and spoken word festival, 'Sound First' gives successful applicants the chance to attend a series of digital workshops and shadowing sessions in summer 2023, where they will be mentored by Peabody award-winning producer, composer, and sound designer Benbrick (pictured) to develop their work and skills.

Sound First is looking for candidates who are passionate about sound design in any narrative form, from the creation of worlds around drama, to documentary and speech.

To take part, simply complete the sound design task here:

(https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/RXFRpMxvYV2sfcT02Wsx62/sound-first-are-you-the-next-sound-design-star) and upload your finished sound file.

Anyone over the age of 18 and has the right to work in the UK is welcome to apply. Entries open Friday 5th May 2023 and applications must be submitted before entries close at 17:00 Friday 2nd June.

How to enter and terms and conditions are here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/RXFRpMxvYV2sfcT02Wsx62/sound-first-are-you-the-next-sound-design-star

On the scheme, Benbrick, Sound First Ambassador commented: 'I’m really excited to see Sound First return for the third year! Telling stories is one of the most important things we can do, and the sound designer is integral to building these worlds. I can’t wait to hear all this year’s entries, and to have the chance to work alongside these ambitious sound designers.'