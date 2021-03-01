Accessibility Links

  The BBC invites young UK musicians to enter its BBC Young Composer competition

The BBC invites young UK musicians to enter its BBC Young Composer competition

Students can submit music from any genre and style and for any instrumentation

BBC Young Composer 2021

Published:

Students aged 12 to 18 are invited to enter this year’s BBC Young Composer competition. Applicants can submit original compositions or recordings from any musical style or genre, from hip-hop and electronic to classical and film scores.

The submissions can be written for any instrumentation or method of composing.

Winners will be offered the opportunity to be mentored by a composer on a project with the BBC Concert Orchestra, culminating in a performance or broadcast.

The competition – previously known as the BBC Proms Inspire competition – has been running since 1998 with previous winners including Shiva Feshareki, Kate Whitley and Mark Simpson.

Entries close at 5pm on Monday 28 June. Visit bbc.co.uk/youngcomposer for more details on how to enter.

