  3. The Cliburn becomes the first major competition to postpone its 2021 edition

The Cliburn becomes the first major competition to postpone its 2021 edition

The Cliburn Competition, usually held once ever four years, has been postponed from 2021 to 2022

Pianist Hajime Kobayashi, one of the competitors in the 2021 Cliburn Competition

The sixteenth edition of the Cliburn Competition has been postponed from June 2021 to June 2022, a first in its history. This is the first major international music competition to announce a cancellation or postponement for 2021 as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The competition has cited difficulties with social distancing, international travel, touring for the competition winner and uncertainties with planning as reasons for its decision.

The application deadline for competitors has been shifted to 14 October 2021, with the competition taking place from 2 June to 18 June 2022.

For the first time, the early-stage screening auditions will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, where the competition is based.

For more information, visit cliburn.org.

