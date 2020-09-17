Accessibility Links

The Kanneh-Mason family teams up with Olivia Colman and Michael Morpurgo for new album

The Crown's Olivia Colman will read new poems by Michael Morpurgo, while the musicians from the Kanneh-Mason family will perform Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals, among other works

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: The cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason with his sister, the pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason performing the music of Beethoven, Lutoslawski, Barber and Rachmanioff at Carnegie Hall's Weil Recital Hall on Wednesday night, December 11, 2019 in New York, NY. (Photo by Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason and their talented musical family are releasing Carnival, a new album which sees them joining forces with children’s author Michael Morpurgo and Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman.

This is the first album the Kanneh-Mason family has released altogether, although Sheku and Isata have both recorded a handful of albums together, including an album of piano works by Clara Schumann and Elgar‘s iconic Cello Concerto.

Michael Morpurgo has written a series of new poems inspired by Saint-Saëns‘s The Carnival of the Animals, which will be read by Olivia Colman alongside recordings of the piece by the Kanneh-Masons.

There will also be a raft of other well-known pieces of music on the disc, including Tchaikovsky‘s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Rimsky-Korsakov‘s Flight of the Bumblebee and a string arrangement of Eric Whitacre’s The Seal Lullaby. 

The Kanneh-Masons’ own arrangement of Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’ will also appear on the album, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Carnival Artwork (The Kanneh-Masons)
