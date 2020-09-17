The Kanneh-Mason family teams up with Olivia Colman and Michael Morpurgo for new album

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason and their talented musical family are releasing Carnival, a new album which sees them joining forces with children’s author Michael Morpurgo and Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman.

Advertisement

This is the first album the Kanneh-Mason family has released altogether, although Sheku and Isata have both recorded a handful of albums together, including an album of piano works by Clara Schumann and Elgar‘s iconic Cello Concerto.

Michael Morpurgo has written a series of new poems inspired by Saint-Saëns‘s The Carnival of the Animals, which will be read by Olivia Colman alongside recordings of the piece by the Kanneh-Masons.

There will also be a raft of other well-known pieces of music on the disc, including Tchaikovsky‘s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Rimsky-Korsakov‘s Flight of the Bumblebee and a string arrangement of Eric Whitacre’s The Seal Lullaby.

Advertisement

The Kanneh-Masons’ own arrangement of Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’ will also appear on the album, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.