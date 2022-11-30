Violinist Esther Abrami has released an eye-catching new video for her adaptation of 'Walking In The Air', the iconic song from the much-loved film The Snowman – filmed at the top of a tower some 450 feet above Brighton.

Advertisement

The video celebrates the 40th anniversary of the iconic Christmas film, and the track has been arranged for Esther by the film’s original composer, Howard Blake OBE.

Evoking some of the film's giddying rush as the boy and the snowman soar above the snowy fields and villages, Esther recorded her video on top of the Brighton i360, 450 feet above the seaside town. The monument is taller than the London Eye, and Esther's video offers 360-degree views of Brighton, the English Channel, and the rolling South Downs National Park.

Esther’s music video coincides with the 40th anniversary of The Snowman – and with the 10th anniversary of The Snowman and the Snowdog, both film adaptations based on the picture books by the late author and illustrator Raymond Briggs.

This winter, Penguin Random House Children’s is celebrating the anniversaries with a limited theatrical release of both films, available in more than 70 Odeon cinemas nationwide for 6 weeks from 25 November 2022.

Of her new music video, Esther says: 'Watching The Snowman is one of the most nostalgic and special Christmas traditions for so many families and I’m so honoured to have been given the chance to share this special version of the iconic track.

'It was one of the most fun and also most exhilarating performances of my life – attached by a rope on top of the glass pod and with my violin and bow tied to my wrist – something I will never forget!'

Advertisement

Esther Abrami’s music video 'Walking In The Air' from The Snowman is out now on Sony Classical.