UK musicians and performers will not need visas or work permits for short-term tours in 19 EU countries

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has announced that UK musicians and performers will not need visas or work permits to travel to 19 countries within the EU for ‘short-term touring’.

The 19 EU member states included in the list of free-to-access countries are: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden.

The DCMS has said it is ‘now actively engaging with the remaining EU Member States that do not allow visa and permit-free touring.’ Spain, Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Malta and Cyprus are among the other countries yet to invite short-term touring from the UK, which the UK is now lobbying.

Currently, touring performers from across the EU are allowed to come to the UK for up to three months without a visa.

It is not yet clear what ‘short-term touring’ means and how long musicians will be allowed in EU countries for.