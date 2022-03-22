Vienna State Opera pledges to allow both Russian and Ukrainian artists to perform

The Vienna State Opera has posted a message on its Facebook page, pledging to keep both Russian and Ukrainian artists on its stage.

The statement has been posted in response to demands from its audience not to allow Russian artists to perform in its opera and ballet performances in the wake of Russian military action in Ukraine.

The statement reads:

‘As an international opera and ballet house, we are happy and proud to unite artists from the most diverse nations on our stage – including Ukraine and Russia – who live their passion, love and devotion to music, song and dance in peaceful coexistence every evening across political, linguistic, national, cultural or religious differences and share their enthusiasm with the audience. Many of them have been at home in Vienna for many years and are an important part of Europe. With their work they set a strong sign for peace, international understanding and bridge building between cultures.

‘Russia’s brutal war of aggression on Ukraine leaves us stunned day after day and we condemn it in the strongest terms. Our full solidarity goes to Ukraine and our thoughts are with all people who are currently experiencing immeasurable suffering, including families and friends of our ensemble members, staff or our guests.

‘However, in the last few days we have received more and more demands not to allow the Russian members of the ensemble, the Vienna State Ballet as well as Russian guests to perform. ‘We strictly reject these demands for separation as well as a world view that classifies people as “good” or “bad” only on the basis of their origin. Current developments must not lead to the exclusion of individuals from cultural creation solely on the basis of their nationality.

‘Some comments are directed explicitly and in a hurtful way against artists of our institution. We reserve the right to delete these comments.’

However, when the Cardiff Philharmonic removed Tchaikovsky from its programme in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it received a strong backlash.