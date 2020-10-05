Víkingur Ólafsson to present series on musical transcription for BBC Radio 3

Icelandic pianist and 2019 BBC Music Magazine Recording of the Year winner Víkingur Ólafsson is hosting a new three-part series for BBC Radio 3, titled Transcribe, Transform. Taking place over three Sundays (11, 18 and 25 October), the programmes will explore the role transcription has played in the evolution of music throughout history.

Advertisement

Ólafsson will present a variety of music, spanning electronic adaptations of works by Debussy, an arrangement of Bach by Ruichi Sakamoto and a work by Dowland interpreted by Thomas Adès.

The series follows Ólafsson’s residency on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row earlier this year during lockdown.

Advertisement

For more information on the programme, click here.