Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Víkingur Ólafsson to present series on musical transcription for BBC Radio 3

Víkingur Ólafsson to present series on musical transcription for BBC Radio 3

The Icelandic pianist will host the first episode of 'Transcribe, Transform' this Sunday evening

Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson to present three-part series on musical transcription for BBC Radio 3

Icelandic pianist and 2019 BBC Music Magazine Recording of the Year winner Víkingur Ólafsson is hosting a new three-part series for BBC Radio 3, titled Transcribe, Transform. Taking place over three Sundays (11, 18 and 25 October), the programmes will explore the role transcription has played in the evolution of music throughout history.

Advertisement

Ólafsson will present a variety of music, spanning electronic adaptations of works by Debussy, an arrangement of Bach by Ruichi Sakamoto and a work by Dowland interpreted by Thomas Adès.

The series follows Ólafsson’s residency on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row earlier this year during lockdown.

Advertisement

For more information on the programme, click here.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

SelfIsolate_200-4ebd91e-a9dec2d.jpg

The best classical music to discover during self-isolation

Brad_200-063793c-20dbc57.jpg

Five of the best Bach transcriptions

pod_200_3-e2d74aa-a9a2021.jpg

Víkingur Ólafsson • BBC Music Magazine Awards • Roxanna Panufnik

Awards-logo_200_1-fb069e0-f60f728.jpg

Winners revealed for BBC Music Magazine Awards 2020