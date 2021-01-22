Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Viral TikTok sea shanty singer Nathan Evans releases ‘Wellerman’ original song and remix
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Viral TikTok sea shanty singer Nathan Evans releases ‘Wellerman’ original song and remix

Scottish postman Nathan Evans's rendition of the New Zealand whaling song went viral earlier this month on social media app, in a trend that's now taken over the internet

WKDE2LBDBRCWXMOJMNWB32I444

TikTok sea shanty singer Nathan Evans has today released ‘Wellerman’, the sea shanty that caused him to go viral earlier this month on the video-based social media app. The original track and a remix will now be available on all streaming platforms.

Advertisement

Nathan Evans is from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire and started using TikTok as a way of sharing his original songs, but it was only when he shared a cover of ‘Leave Her, Johnny’, a traditional Irish sea shanty that his account started to gain traction.

@jonnystewartbass

#duet with @the.bobbybass SHANTY TIME once again! Adding a lower middle harmony 🙂 @nthnevnss @_luke.the.voice_ @apsloan01 #shantytok #wellerman

♬ original sound - N A T H A N E V A N S S

In December 2020, he uploaded a rendition of the 19th-century New Zealand whaling song ‘Wellerman’ and since then, sea shanties have gone viral on TikTok with many other musicians joining in.

On 12 January, Google Trends announced that ‘sea shanties’ as a search term had peaked at its highest point in Google’s history.

‘Wellerman’ is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer and Tidal.

The remix, created by 220 KID and Billen Ted, is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Tidal.

Visit Nathan Evans’s TikTok here.

Advertisement

You can find the lyrics to many of your favourite sea shanties here

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Best English songs

12 of the best classical English songs

What are the lyrics to What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor

What are the lyrics to ‘What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor’?

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: KEELE FOLK FESTIVAL Photo of SPINNERS and Stan HUGILL, L-R Hughie Jones, Tony Davis, Cliff Hall, Mick Groves, of The Spinners, and Stan Hugill singing sea shanties at the Keele Folk Festival (Photo by Brian Shuel/Redferns)

What are the lyrics to ‘Wellerman’ sea shanty?

Saturday_night_at_sea

The viral sea shanty trend sweeping TikTok: We explain the phenomenon