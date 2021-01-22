Viral TikTok sea shanty singer Nathan Evans releases ‘Wellerman’ original song and remix

TikTok sea shanty singer Nathan Evans has today released ‘Wellerman’, the sea shanty that caused him to go viral earlier this month on the video-based social media app. The original track and a remix will now be available on all streaming platforms.

Nathan Evans is from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire and started using TikTok as a way of sharing his original songs, but it was only when he shared a cover of ‘Leave Her, Johnny’, a traditional Irish sea shanty that his account started to gain traction.

In December 2020, he uploaded a rendition of the 19th-century New Zealand whaling song ‘Wellerman’ and since then, sea shanties have gone viral on TikTok with many other musicians joining in.

On 12 January, Google Trends announced that ‘sea shanties’ as a search term had peaked at its highest point in Google’s history.

Sea shanties are more searched now than at any time in Google history 🌊 ⛵⚓ https://t.co/8vvjzxUfKu#shanty pic.twitter.com/wVcLxpYRRO — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 12, 2021

‘Wellerman’ is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer and Tidal.

The remix, created by 220 KID and Billen Ted, is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Tidal.

