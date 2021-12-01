Accessibility Links

West Side Story 2021 soundtrack to be released before the film

West Side Story music consultant and Hollywood legend John Williams will provide the liner notes for the CD and vinyl editions of the 2021 original motion picture soundtrack

Published:

The 2021 adaptation of West Side Story is set to be released on 10 December, with the soundtrack available a week ahead of the film’s premiere. All 21 songs from the new West Side Story film have been recorded with the New York Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the music director of Los Angeles Philharmonic, who also appear on additional music on the soundtrack. The recordings have been captured in Dolby Atmos, a new spatial technology which creates a higher clarity of sound.

Physical versions of the soundtrack will be available on CD and vinyl, including liner notes by West Side Story music consultant and Hollywood soundtracking legend John Williams.

The digital versions of the West Side Story original motion picture soundtrack will be available on Friday 3 December, but the CD will be available on 10 December, the same day the film lands in cinemas. Vinyl copies will be available from early 2022.

You can pre-order the soundtrack now from Amazon and iTunes.

Save the soundtracks on your streaming platforms now: Spotify and Apple Music.

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

