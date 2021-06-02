Wigmore Hall announces winners of ‘Lockdown Commissions Scheme’

Composers from across the globe have been chosen by London’s Wigmore Hall as the winners of its ‘Lockdown Commissions Scheme’, the venue’s largest ever one-off commissioning scheme. 16 composers were chosen from over 700 applications, all of whom were invited to submit new music to be premiered at Wigmore Hall over the next four years.

The ‘Lockdown Commissions Scheme’ was part of the hall’s 120th anniversary celebrations, and was open to composers whose work had never been performed there. Entries were judged by a panel of composers including Charlotte Bray, Daniel Kidane, Freya Waley-Cohen and Errollyn Wallen, as well as James Murphy, chief executive of the Royal Philharmonic Society.

The winning composers are listed below.

Jocelyn Campbell (30, British)

Alexander Campkin (36, British)

Tom Coult (32, British)

Ninfea Cruttwell-Reade (32, British)

Lawrence Dunn (30, British)

Samantha Fernando (36, British)

Thomas Gibbs (26, British)

Stewart Goodyear (43, Canadian)

Alex Paxton (30, British)

Alex Tay (26, British)

Patricia Alessandrini (51, Italian)

Francesco Antonioni (49, Italian)

Katherine Balch (29, American)

Nicholas Bentz (27, American)

Shruthi Rajasekar (24, American)

Hilda Paredes (63, British/Mexican)