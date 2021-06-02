Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wigmore Hall announces winners of ‘Lockdown Commissions Scheme’

Wigmore Hall announces winners of ‘Lockdown Commissions Scheme’

The London concert venue's 120th anniversary celebrations come to an end today with the announcement of the composers to win its largest ever one-off commissioning scheme

Wigmore Hall

Published:

Composers from across the globe have been chosen by London’s Wigmore Hall as the winners of its ‘Lockdown Commissions Scheme’, the venue’s largest ever one-off commissioning scheme. 16 composers were chosen from over 700 applications, all of whom were invited to submit new music to be premiered at Wigmore Hall over the next four years.

Advertisement

The ‘Lockdown Commissions Scheme’ was part of the hall’s 120th anniversary celebrations, and was open to composers whose work had never been performed there. Entries were judged by a panel of composers including Charlotte Bray, Daniel Kidane, Freya Waley-Cohen and Errollyn Wallen, as well as James Murphy, chief executive of the Royal Philharmonic Society.

The winning composers are listed below.

Jocelyn Campbell (30, British)

Jocelyn Campbell composer COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Alexander Campkin (36, British)

Alexander Campkin composer credit AP Wilding COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Tom Coult (32, British)

Tom Coult composer COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Ninfea Cruttwell-Reade (32, British)

Ninfea Cruttwell-Reade composer Credit Kate Haag Photography COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Lawrence Dunn (30, British)

Lawrence Dunn composer credit Walter Vorjohann COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Samantha Fernando (36, British)

Samantha Fernando composer credit © Isabelle Rose Povey COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Thomas Gibbs (26, British)

Thomas Gibbs composer COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Stewart Goodyear (43, Canadian)

Stewart Goodyear composer credit Anita Zvonar COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Alex Paxton (30, British)

COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21 Alex Paxton composer

Alex Tay (26, British)

Alexander Tay composer COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Patricia Alessandrini (51, Italian)

photo-Alessandrini.jpeg

Francesco Antonioni (49, Italian)

Francesco Antonioni composer COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Katherine Balch (29, American)

Katherine Balch composer COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Nicholas Bentz (27, American)

Nicholas Bentz composer COMPOSER LOCKDOWN COMMISSIONS SCHEME 2020/21

Shruthi Rajasekar (24, American)

Advertisement

Hilda Paredes (63, British/Mexican)

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Meet the people who make the Proms so special, from backstage stars to musicians and Prommers

Meet the people who make the BBC Proms so special, from backstage stars to musicians and Prommers

bbc-proms-royal-albert-hall

BBC Proms premieres: all the new works commissioned for the 2021 BBC Proms season

EmilyD'Angelo signs record deal with Grammophon

Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo signs to Deutsche Grammophon

Best American classical music festivals

Best classical music festivals in USA and Canada