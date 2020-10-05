Wigmore Hall invites composers to win one of 12 commissions reflecting on lockdown

London’s Wigmore Hall has launched an international call for composers to apply for 12 commissions of new works. The winning composers will receive a paid commission to write a new work reflecting on their personal experience of the coronavirus lockdown.

This project is for new voices only, so composers are only invited to apply if they haven’t previously been commissioned by Wigmore Hall. To apply, composers are asked to complete an application form and submit a score and recording of two previous compositions. Anyone over the age of 18 is invited to apply.

The applications will be judged by a panel chaired by Wigmore Hall director John Gilhooly, who will joined by composers including Freya Waley-Cohen, Errollyn Wallen and Daniel Kidane.

The deadline for applications is Friday 30 October at 12 noon. Click here for more details.