Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Charities, schools and organisations can apply to win Jamie Cullum’s Yamaha Grand Piano

Charities, schools and organisations can apply to win Jamie Cullum’s Yamaha Grand Piano

You have until 31 October to apply to win Jamie Cullum's grand piano, which he has played for five years in his studio

JC Press Image

Charities, schools and community organisations can now apply to win Jamie Cullum’s Yamaha Piano, worth over £60,000.

Advertisement

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants need to write and record an original song that tells the story of their organisation and why it deserves to win the piano. The only criteria for entering is that the organisation is a good cause, working in the community to help inspire and make change.

Advertisement

Songs can be recorded as video or audio and can be uploaded at uk.yamaha.com before 31 October 2020. The winner will be announced on 30 November.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

You may also like

best ever jazz pianists

28 best ever jazz pianists

Best Jazz saxophone players of all time

25 greatest jazz saxophonists of all time

workout_200x200-db0fbc4-2c13332.jpg

Six of the best pieces of classical music to work out to

Guitarists Julian Bream has died, aged 87

The great British guitarist Julian Bream has died, aged 87