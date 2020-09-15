Charities, schools and organisations can apply to win Jamie Cullum’s Yamaha Grand Piano

Charities, schools and community organisations can now apply to win Jamie Cullum’s Yamaha Piano, worth over £60,000.

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants need to write and record an original song that tells the story of their organisation and why it deserves to win the piano. The only criteria for entering is that the organisation is a good cause, working in the community to help inspire and make change.

Songs can be recorded as video or audio and can be uploaded at uk.yamaha.com before 31 October 2020. The winner will be announced on 30 November.