Winners announced at the 2022 Carl Nielsen Competition

The 2022 Carl Nielsen International Competition has drawn to a close, with the winning violinists, clarinettists and flautists revealed at a prize ceremony in the Danish composer’s hometown of Odense.

It was a memorable year of competition, and the juries – led by violinist Noah Bendix-Bagley, clarinettist Yehuda Gilad and flautist Heinz Schütz – had some tough decisions to make. That they selected joint first prize-winning violinists goes some way to show the high level of talent this year.

Entrants this year benefitted from even more coaching opportunities, with the winners themselves taking home prize money and recording opportunities.

The first-prize winners include violinists Hans Christian Aavik (23) and Bohdan Luts (17), who are joined by clarinettist Oleg Shebata Dragan (27) and flautist Alberto Navarra (24). They each take home €12,000 and the chance to record with the Odense Symphony Orchestra – the results of which will eventually be released by Orchid Classics.

Aavik also won the prize for Best Interpretation of a piece commissioned for the violin competition – for Jesper Koch’s Maze.

Other prizes included a trip to the Buffet Crampon factory in France for clarinettist Gerbrich Meijer, who will get to choose a brand new instrument while there.

The competition’s president, Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider is delighted with not only the results, but the way in which the participants have worked together.

‘This competition has exceeded all our expectations in many ways. First and fore-most for the fact that we have four outstanding First Prize winners of exceptional musicality and individuality. Also for the overall high level of music making which we have heard from the many participants over the last ten days. Equally important has been the extraordinary sense of “togetherness” which we have seen and felt amongst the competitors – young musicians who have shown genuine warmth and support for each other both on and off-stage’

Here’s a full list of winners from this year’s competition…

First Prize

Violin (Joint First Prize): Hans Christian Aavik (23) & Bohdan Luts (17)

Clarinet: Oleg Shebeta-Dragan (27)

Flute: Alberto Navarra (24)

Second Prize

Clarinet: Ann Lepage (25)

Flute: Seohyeon Kim (20)

Third Prize

Violin: Eun Che Kim (24)

Clarinet: Panagiotis Giannakas (21)

Flute: Alberto Acuna Almela (25)

Prize for Best Interpretation

Hans Christian Aavik (violin)

Prize for Playing Around Nielsen

Jonathan Leibovitz (clarinet)

Special Prize

Gerbrich Meijer (clarinet)

Odense Symphony Orchestra Prize

Hans Christian Aavik (violin)

Oleg Shebata-Dragan (clarinet)

Seohyon Kim (flute)

Junior Jury Prize

Bohdan Luts (violin)

Oleg Shebata-Dragan (clarinet)

Seohyon Kim (flute)

Photo: Bohdan Luts, Hans Christian Aavik, Alberto Navarra, Oleg Shebeta-Dragan

photo credit: Morten Kjærgaard