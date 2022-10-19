The winners have been announced for the Eighth Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, whose finals wrapped up in Fort Worth, Texas on October 18.

Advertisement

After seven days of performances by 39 of the best amateur pianists from around the globe, the Richard Rodzinski First Prize was awarded to Jon Lee, a 41-year-old software engineer from the United States. Jon scooped the $2,000 cash prize with a final-round performance of the last movement of Prokofiev's Third Piano Concerto.

The second prize went to Michael Slavin (pictured), a retired neuro-ophthalmologist from the US, who finished with a rendition of the first movement of Beethoven's First Piano Concerto. Third place went to Xavier Aymonod, a marketing director from France. His final-round performance, like the winner, featured the final movement of Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.3. Clearly a great showpiece for talented pianists.

Inaugurated in 1999, the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition was the first event of its kind in the United States. It provides a forum for musicians age 35 and older who do not perform, teach, or compose piano music for their primary professional pursuit or financial benefit.

Held every four years, the contest brings together the best amateur pianists from around the world for seven days of performances, symposia, and social events. The competition is always staged, like the professional Van Cliburn International Piano Competition from which it evolved, in Fort Worth – home town of the great American pianist Van Cliburn.

Competitors for this year's event hailed from all over the world, representing 16 countries from Argentina to Indonesia.

Advertisement

Pic: Ralph Lauer