Annie Fischer and the Philharmonia Orchestra play Schumann, and Leon Fleischer and the Swiss Festival Orchestra play Beethoven

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Schumann

LABELS: Audite

ALBUM TITLE: Schumann, Beethoven

WORKS: Schumann: Piano Concerto; Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2

PERFORMER: Annie Fischer, Leon Fleisher (piano), Philharmonia Orchestra/Giulini; Swiss Festival Orchestra/Szell

CATALOGUE NO: 95.643 (1962)

Advertisement

Recorded live at the Lucerne Festival in remarkably fine sound, Fischer’s golden tone recalls an already bygone age, while Fleisher’s dazzling clarity points to the future.

Advertisement

Julian Haylock