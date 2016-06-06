Accessibility Links

  Annie Fischer and the Philharmonia Orchestra play Schumann, and Leon Fleischer and the Swiss Festival Orchestra play Beethoven

'Recorded live at the Lucerne festival'

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Schumann
LABELS: Audite
ALBUM TITLE: Schumann, Beethoven
WORKS: Schumann: Piano Concerto; Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2
PERFORMER: Annie Fischer, Leon Fleisher (piano), Philharmonia Orchestra/Giulini; Swiss Festival Orchestra/Szell
CATALOGUE NO: 95.643 (1962)

Recorded live at the Lucerne Festival in remarkably fine sound, Fischer’s golden tone recalls an already bygone age, while Fleisher’s dazzling clarity points to the future.

Julian Haylock

