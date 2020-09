Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Nos 12, 17, 22 and 23 performed bu Sviatoslav Richter

COMPOSERS: Beethoven

LABELS: Alto

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven

WORKS: Piano Sonatas: No. 12 in A flat; No. 17 in D minor (Tempest); No. 22 in F; No. 23 in F minor (Appasionata)

PERFORMER: Sviatoslav Richter (piano)

CATALOGUE NO: ALC 1326 (1960-61)

Electrifying performances from Sviatoslav Richter, especially in the rapt and mystical elements of the D minor Tempest Sonata, plus a hair-raising Appassionata. Sound quality varies quite a lot from sonata to sonata.

Jessica Duchen