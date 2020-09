Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 & Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10 conducted by Mravinsky

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Shostakovich

LABELS: Praga Digital

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven * Shostakovich

WORKS: Beethoven: Symphony No. 4; Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

PERFORMER: Leningrad Philharmonic/Mravinsky

CATALOGUE NO: PRD/DSD 350 115 (1953)

Advertisement

Live radio recordings, in erratically balanced mono, of a legendary team of orchestra and conductor: spick-and-span Beethoven and blisteringly thrilling Shostakovich.

Anthony Burton