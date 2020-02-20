An Imaginary Meeting (Bach and Handel)

Bach and Handel were born within a month and 100 miles or so of each other and were two of the leading musicians of their time in Germany. But, despite a couple of near-misses, they never met. If they had succeeded in arranging a rendezvous, what music might they have played (a question not addressed in a booklet note of airy metaphysics and irrelevant details)? Given their backgrounds as keyboard players, it seems likely that they would have improvised on the harpsichord to and with each other. But this Spanish-produced disc postulates that Bach would have got his violin out, and they would have played through three of Bach’s sonatas with obbligato (written-out) harpsichord parts, and two of Handel’s with continuo, including the fine Sonata in D major – written just within Bach’s lifetime!