Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos 1-3, etc

Beethoven published the first three of his sonatas for violin and piano aged only 28, yet what abundance and vitality of invention they display! And what variety of character: there’s the broad unfolding of Sonata No. 1’s first movement, proclaiming his intention to work on the largest formal scale; then the burlesque fun and games of the opening movement of No. 2 in A major with its unexpected lapses into shadowy minor keys; and the intimacy of the deeply expressive Adagio of No. 3. Evidently, he was determined to raise the elegance, pathos and formal perfection found in Mozart’s violin sonatas to an altogether more elaborate and comprehensive level.