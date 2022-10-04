  1. Home
Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Attacca Quartet (Nonesuch)

Caroline Shaw
The Evergreen; Three Essays; And So; Blueprint; Other Song; Cant voi l’aube
Attacca Quartet
Nonesuch 75597913507   61:08 mins

Whether it’s the mystery of Finnish forests (Sibelius’s Tapiola) or the poignant beauty of English cherry blossom (featured in Butterworth’s setting of A Shropshire Lad), trees are well represented in music. American composer Caroline Shaw’s four-movement string quartet The Evergreen is an offering to a specimen recently admired on Galiano Island, off the west coast of Canada. Extended pizzicato passages are evocative of falling rain in ‘Water’; through gentle textural layering, ‘Root’ stretches and grows. Like her compatriot Jennifer Higdon, Shaw finds a broad timbral palette for strings – every rasp and flicker is embedded within a lyrical and melodic language.

Attacca Quartet – an ensemble that has previously recorded works by Shaw on 2019 album Orange – performs with accuracy and precision, unleashing itself in Three Essays, a translation of prose by Marilynne Robinson. ‘Nimrod’ (another beloved musical inspiration) juxtaposes the chaos and creativity of the biblical character; ‘Echo’ uses a call and response structure in reference to the self-perpetuating nature of social media. As a violinist, Shaw writes idiomatically for strings – the sparse themes in Blueprint are simple and exquisitely crafted. The composer is also a versatile singer (her vocals are sampled on Kanye West’s 2015 hit ‘Say You Will’) and features on three songs with the quartet here. And So unfolds into a duet between voice and plucked strings; Other Song is a version of a piece originally performed with Sō Percussion and Cant voi l’aube is a setting of a poem by 12th-century trouvère Gace Brûlé.

Claire Jackson

Claire Jackson

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Journalist Claire Jackson regularly writes for BBC Music Magazine and Opera Now, and the Big Issue. She has also written for Country Life and Pianist, as well as industry titles including Classical Music and International Arts Manager. She is also a former editor of International Piano (2011-15) and Muso (2008-11), an alternative classical music magazine that was distributed throughout conservatoires in the UK and the US.

