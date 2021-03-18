Horn Discoveries

Sarah Willis is one of the great horn ambassadors. Her all-embracing passion for the instrument has taken her all over the world and her various exploits can be enjoyed on YouTube and elsewhere. Subscribers to the Berlin Philharmonic’s Digital Concert Hall will know her as a star member of its horn section for the last 20 years, alongside such legendary exponents as Stefan Dohr, Radek Baborák and Klaus Wallendorf, who appears in this recital as both player and composer. Most importantly, she is a true virtuoso of one of the most unforgiving of instruments, equally at home in the long legato lines of Richard Strauss as she is in the acrobatics-without-a-safety-net of the Schumann Konzertstück.