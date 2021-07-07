La Recherche

The violin sonatas of Franck and Debussy mark the two extremes of French chamber music – the Franck with its sweeping lines and richly chromatic harmonies, the Debussy with its apparent refusal of passion, following rather the composer’s prescription for a French ideal of ‘emotion without epilepsy’. It’s hard therefore to find a violinist equally at home in both camps. Franco Mezzena excels in the Debussy Sonata, where the only faults are the occasional moments when the two players are not quite together, due to Debussy’s frequent demands for ‘tempo rubato’, in his attempts to copy the playing of the gypsy violinist Radics which made you ‘lose awareness of your surroundings’. In the Franck, although Mezzena’s tone is sweet and his technique faultless, it lacks the body required for this music, while his excellent accompanist’s spreading of wide chords (Franck had large hands) does become a little tiring on the ear.