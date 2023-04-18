Le Concert des Oiseaux (La Rêveuse)

An ornithological and zoological adventure awaits listeners here. The first 13 tracks present bird-related repertoire spanning the 17th and 21st centuries, ingeniously arranged for various types of flageolets, recorders, viols with theorbo, baroque guitar and harpsichord. Music by Britten, François Couperin, Henry Purcell, Rameau, Ravel and Saint-Saëns is heard alongside less familiar 16th- and 17th-century works, among which de Montéclair’s procession of various birds from his fifth concerto for two recorders is brought to vivid life on sixth flute (a type of recorder) and flageolet. The vibrant timbral blend of Baroque musette, recorder, bass viol and theorbo captures the humour of Michel Corrette’s cuckoo. Here, and some of the other tracks, pre-recorded bird sounds create a welcome aura of sonic authenticity.