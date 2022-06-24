  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Chamber
  4. Lupo: Fantasias
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Lupo: Fantasias

Fretwork (Signum Classics)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

Lupo
Fantasias
Fretwork
Signum Classics SIGCD716   64:06 mins

Advertisement

Thomas Lupo was the most famous member of a dynasty of Venetian musicians who settled in England; he served as a violinist and viol player for Queen Elizabeth I and the Jacobean Princes Henry and Charles, for whom he wrote many of his viol consorts. The 19 free-flowing Fantasias and  brooding Pavan on this disc reveal a composer of subtle refinement. Lupo’s Italian roots emerge in the five- and six-part works, with their distinctly madrigalian style and the pervasive influence of Luca Marenzio, whose madrigals were well-known in England. The lighter three-part works are delightfully varied and experimental, Lupo exploiting different combinations of viols to colouristic effect.

Fretwork highlights Lupo’s various affects: here, the style is light and breezy – buoyed by lithe, dancing rhythms, gracefully articulated; elsewhere, wistful melodies and chromaticisms evoke a darker more introspective mood. Throughout, the consort’s sound is luminous and so finely balanced that even in the more intricate contrapuntal works individual lines remain lucid.

Advertisement

Kate Bolton-Porciatti

Authors

Kate Bolton-Porciatti

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement