Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Chamber
  4. Makedonissimo

Makedonissimo

Simon Trpčeski (piano), Alexander Somov (cello), et al (Linn Records)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0
CD_CKD636_Makedonissimo

Pande Shahov
Makedonissimo – Pletenki
Simon Trpčeski (piano), Alexander Somov (cello), Hidan Mamudov (clarinet, saxophone, kaval), Vlatko Nushev (percussion)
Linn CKD636   79:26 mins

Advertisement

The brainchild of classical pianist Simon Trpčeski, Makedonissimo (meaning ‘very Macedonian’) is a playful, jazz-infused exploration of the folk music of Macedonia.

The disc features some 23 songs and dances selected by Trpčeski and arranged by composer Pande Shahov for a flexible quintet of piano, violin, cello, percussion and (variously) clarinet, saxophone and kaval – an endblown flute played throughout the Balkans and parts of Asia. Shahov’s creative arrangements are organised into a single six-movement work titled Pletenki (‘Plaits’), with each movement focusing on a different metric pattern from the Macedonian folk tradition. The work is thus in many ways a showcase for the marvellous rhythmic vitality of this music, here fused with jazz harmonies and riffs to make for an immensely enjoyable, foot-tapping listen. This strong sense of rhythmic drive is also well-balanced with many slower, more lyrical moments, notably the mesmerising dance melody Čije je ona devojče (Whose is that girl?) heard in a heartrending performance from Hidan Mamudov on the kaval.

Perhaps most special of all, however, is the atmosphere that Makedonissimo conjures: alongside the ensemble’s supreme technical assurance, there is also a real sense of communion and conviviality here. Imaginative, intricate and wonderfully warm-spirited, this is a joy of a disc.

Advertisement

Kate Wakeling

You may also like

Collection: Industry

NeverMind shine in outstanding performance of Telemann’s Paris Quartets

cd_zemlinsky_cmyk-99e85de-066be55.jpg

Zemlinsky

Collection: The Virtuoso Tradition