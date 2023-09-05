Neon (Manchester Collective)

  1. Home
Eastman: Joy Boy; Hannah Peel: Neon; Lyra Pramuk: Quanta; Steve Reich: Double Sextet
Manchester Collective
Bedroom Community HVALUR43   48:47 mins

Pioneering label Bedroom Community has worked wonders to bring contemporary classical music – composer Nico Muhly is among its founders – to the experimental, cross-genre realm that was born online at the turn of the century. Manchester Collective treads the same path: Neon follows
a ‘mix-tape’ programme, combining popular composers (Steve Reich) with newer ones (Lyra Pramuk; Hannah Peel) and those who are enjoying posthumous success as part of the zeitgeist to reinstate overlooked individuals (Julius Eastman).

In the album’s title track, a repeated rhythmic piano motif forms a dotted line along which related melodies are drawn. The flickering shapes evoke restless cityscapes. Peel weaves field recordings from Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station into the instrumental cloth; these are heard in the final movement ‘Vanishing’, which combines intriguing timbres – contorted electronics, piano and strings. The piano ostinato is reminiscent of Reich – his Double Sextet is a natural companion. The 2007 piece can be played by 12 musicians or six playing against a recording of themselves; Manchester Collective opts for the latter, rendering the pointillist patterns with crisp accuracy. Quanta, like Neon, is a Manchester Collective commission. It uses
Carlo Rovelli’s The Order of Time as a dive board into a murky pool of sound: free-flowing strings are contrasted with chiming percussion and bird-like woodwind. There is joy to the melee; this polyrhythmic freedom is quietly euphoric – and the very antithesis of the ticking grandfather clock that opens the piece. Julius Eastman’s vibrating Joy Boy is a delightful addition to this release.

Claire Jackson

Authors

Claire Jackson

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Journalist Claire Jackson regularly writes for BBC Music Magazine and Opera Now, and the Big Issue. She has also written for Country Life and Pianist, as well as industry titles including Classical Music and International Arts Manager. She is also a former editor of International Piano (2011-15) and Muso (2008-11), an alternative classical music magazine that was distributed throughout conservatoires in the UK and the US.

