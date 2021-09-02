Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Chamber
  4. Rota: Chamber Music
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Rota: Chamber Music

Emmanuel Pahud (flute), Eric Le Sage (piano) et al (Alpha Classics)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

ALPHA746_Rota

Rota
Trio for Flute, Violin and Piano; Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano; Valzer sul nome Bach; Piccola offerta musicale; Nonet; Preludes Nos 2 & 13
Emmanuel Pahud (flute), François Meyer (oboe), Paul Meyer (clarinet), Gilbert Audin (bassoon), Benoit de Barsony (horn), Daishin Kashimoto (violin), Joaquin Riquelme Garcia (viola), Aurélien Pascal, Claudio Bohorquez (cello), Olivier Thiery (double bass), Eric Le Sage (piano)
Alpha Classics ALPHA 746   62:25 mins

Advertisement

Nino Rota (1911-79) spent several decades working on-and-off on his five-movement Nonetto and, as such, it offers a tribute to the Italian composer’s changing styles. It receives a glorious outing here at the hands of Eric Le Sage, Paul Meyer and Emmanuel Pahud’s collective (founded with the creation of the International Chamber Music Festival of Salon-de-Provence in 1993). The fanfare motif of the first movement is passed around the players, a neo-classical technique mirrored throughout the piece and further developed in the Allegro con spirito and variations. The ensemble playing is of the highest calibre, particularly in the spiky Vivacissimo.

Although he is better known for his film music (The Godfather, Romeo and Juliet etc) and larger-scale works, Rota’s piano pieces are receiving renewed attention (Eleanor Hodgkinson has just begun releasing his complete solo piano works on Grand Piano). Both Preludes Nos 2 and 13, which Le Sage plays with soul and restraint, have the air of 19th-century salon music.

The Trio for clarinet, cello and piano is more pensive than the earlier Trio for flute, violin and piano – and is the most thematically interesting work here, with better synthesis of melodic material.

Advertisement

Claire Jackson

Authors

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.