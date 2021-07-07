Roxanna Panufnik: Heartfelt

‘Did you know that the heart of a mouse beats at the rate of six hundred and fifty times a second?’ asks Matilda in the eponymous Roald Dahl story, adding ‘it goes so fast that you can’t even hear the separate beats.’ A hibernating bear, on the other hand, has a reduced heart rate that can be as slow as ten beats per minute – a pulse that is evoked in Heartfelt, the title track from Roxanna Panufnik’s new compilation album. The second movement, ‘Lament for a Bulgarian Dancing Bear’, was inspired by both Witold Szabłowski’s harrowing account of mistreated animals and Albie, a European Brown Bear based at Bristol Zoo’s Wild Place Project – his image features on the album cover. Panufnik collaborated with the veterinary team to record Albie’s heartbeat while the bear was under anaesthetic for a planned procedure. The gentle flicker is a constant presence in the music; a traditional Bulgarian folk melody sings out over the top. The timbral style of the gadulka (bowed string instrument) is imitated via a leather mute. The Sacconi Quartet recently visited Wild Place to perform some of the music to Albie, who sat contentedly on a wooden platform for the duration of the piece.