Shostakovich: String Quartets Nos 13-15

For the Fitzwilliam Quartet, the adventure began in 1972 when Shostakovich visited them in York around the first performances in the west of his 13th Quartet. Alan George, the only remaining member of the original group, which nominally celebrates its 50th anniversary with this release, chronicles it all eloquently in Linn’s generous presentation. He also gets to kick off with a meditative solo, since the 13th was dedicated to the Beethoven Quartet’s first viola player, Vadim Borisovsky, and Shostakovich gives him the lead (in the 14th, the cellist dominates, going expressively above the first violin at crucial points). The other players then take us into even more rarefied realms; with this group, and thanks to the dynamic and tonal range of Linn’s engineering, pianissimo has a cusp-of-silence significance.