  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Chamber
  4. What Is American (PUBLIQuartet)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

What Is American (PUBLIQuartet)

PUBLIQuartet (Bright Shiny Things)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

What Is American
Works by Dvořák, Rhiannon Giddens, Vijay Iyer, Waller et al
PUBLIQuartet
Bright Shiny Things BSTD-0171   62:02 mins 

Advertisement

PUBLIQuartet do things differently. Dedicated to presenting new works for string quartet in new ways, the ensemble won a Grammy nomination for Freedom and Faith, a celebration of women in music. What is American looks set to shake things up again. The album explores the wealth of styles that trace their roots back to American indigenous and Black music, and deploys the quartet’s formidable improvisatory skills to intriguing effect.

The disc’s centrepiece is an imaginative response to Dvořák’s ‘American’ String Quartet. Some passages of Dvořák’s original score remain intact, while elsewhere the performance move towards jazz and folk styles, or recreate blues vocals or rock-guitar riffs or conjure experimental sound effects. The result is fascinating but listeners are advised this is a long way from the original score. The remainder of the disc features excellent new works from Vijay Iyer and Rhiannon Giddens, plus improvised responses to the music of everyone from Tina Turner to Fats Waller.

The recording feels a touch dry but there is a thrilling immediacy to the playing itself. More detailed sleeve notes would be welcome, but this is otherwise a boldly imaginative disc that embraces the breadth of America’s musical history.

Advertisement

Kate Wakeling

Authors

Kate Wakeling (colour)-bbc-music-magazine

Kate Wakeling

Social networks

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Kate Wakeling is a writer, musicologist, poet and BBC Music Magazine critic, predominantly focusing on contemporary music. She studied music at Cambridge University and holds a PhD in Balinese gamelan music from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. She writes regularly for the Times Literary Supplement and ​is a writer-in-residence with the Aurora Orchestra.

Advertisement
Advertisement