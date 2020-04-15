All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Benjamin Britten: Choral Works
Jennifer Vyvyan (soprano), Helen Watts (contralto), London Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Britten
Eloquence 484 0658 (1958, 60 & 61) 71.19 mins
Whether as conductor or organist George Malcolm excels, securing a taut account of the inexplicably sidelined Cantata Academica. On Westminster Cathedral home-ground the Missa Brevis radiates authority.
Paul Riley