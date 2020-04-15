Accessibility Links

Benjamin Britten: Choral Works

Jennifer Vyvyan (soprano), Helen Watts (contralto), London Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Britten

484 0658

Benjamin Britten: Choral Works
Britten Cantata Academica; Hymn to St. Cecilia; Missa Brevis etc
Jennifer Vyvyan (soprano), Helen Watts (contralto), London Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Chorus/Benjamin Britten
Eloquence 484 0658 (1958, 60 & 61)   71.19 mins

Whether as conductor or organist George Malcolm excels, securing a taut account of the inexplicably sidelined Cantata Academica. On Westminster Cathedral home-ground the Missa Brevis radiates authority.

Paul Riley

