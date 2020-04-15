Benjamin Britten: Choral Works

Britten Cantata Academica; Hymn to St. Cecilia; Missa Brevis etc

Jennifer Vyvyan (soprano), Helen Watts (contralto), London Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Chorus/Benjamin Britten

Eloquence 484 0658 (1958, 60 & 61) 71.19 mins

Whether as conductor or organist George Malcolm excels, securing a taut account of the inexplicably sidelined Cantata Academica. On Westminster Cathedral home-ground the Missa Brevis radiates authority.

Paul Riley