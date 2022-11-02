Byrd: Psalmes, Songs & Sonnets (1611)

Byrd’s 1611 publication of works for between three and six voices was one of the last collections he issued. It has received little attention in the recording studios and should not be confused with his 1588 anthology of Psalmes, Sonnets and Songs which was uniformly for five voices. We have here a mixture of full choral anthems, verse anthems (sections for solo voice accompanied by viols, followed by others for full choir), consort songs (solo voice plus instruments) and vocal ensemble songs approaching the madrigal style. This provides excellent material for The Sixteen, a choir hugely experienced in Renaissance music (and much else besides), and for the instrumental group Fretwork who show their captivating skills not only in the consort songs but also in two Fantasias that Byrd included in the publication.