Caroline Shaw: Let the Soil Play its Simple Part

Caroline Shaw seems to sprinkle a special kind of magic across every project she embarks on. This latest venture with Sō Percussion is every bit as vivid and colourful as the acclaimed Narrow Sea released earlier this year. While Let the Soil Play its Simple Part is in one sense a ‘solo album’ (Shaw’s radiant vocals are heard throughout), it is also an experiment in deep collaboration: ‘The prompt for all of us was: What would we make in the room together with no one person in charge, like a band writes in the studio?’ The result is a glorious, genre-defying disc by turns poignant, celebratory, complex and direct.