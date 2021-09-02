Cherubini • Kurpiński: Requiem; Te Deum

Here’s a very fine period instrument recording of Cherubini’s Requiem. Conductor Václav Luks adopts a searching approach to the opening Kyrie, allowing the bassoons and violas to gnarl effectively through the sepulchral instrumental textures. The Dies Irae is raw and exciting, with sizzling strings and the drama of blaring brass and gong at the outset. The choir – at 20 members, chamber-sized – is supercharged, but has plenty of discipline too, with punchy attack and telling use of dynamic contouring in the Lacrimosa. Luks and his singers manage the work’s extended pianissimo end with easeful dignity, and overall their alert, incisive interpretation makes rival recordings seem rather sleepy.