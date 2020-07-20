Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Elgar: Sea Pictures; The Music Makers

Elgar: Sea Pictures; The Music Makers

Kathryn Rudge (mezzo-soprano); RLPO/Vasily Petrenko (Onyx)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

CD_ONYX4206_Elgar

Elgar
Sea Pictures, Op. 37; The Music Makers, Op. 69
Kathryn Rudge (mezzo-soprano); Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko
Onyx ONYX4206   66:07 mins

Advertisement

Barenboim, Solti, Previn, Slatkin – there’s a small but select coterie of non-British conductors who have recorded Elgar with distinction. Vasily Petrenko has recently added himself to it. This is the fourth release in his Elgar series with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, and it probes interestingly into less familiar territory.

Petrenko’s The Music Makers makes a compelling case for a work often dismissed as navel-gazing, second-rate Elgar. He catches vividly the restless, uneasy quality of the orchestral introduction, and finds anger and defiance in an explosive ‘empire-building’ episode. The Liverpool choir is excellent throughout, mingling fieriness with precision in the big moments, and bringing a tender introspection to the work’s subdued coda. Liverpudlian mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge sings the solo part with ripe-toned plenitude, and also delivers a richly nuanced account of Sea Pictures, avoiding any hint of Victorian unctuousness.

Petrenko’s accompaniments are both flowingly purposeful and attentive to Rudge’s phrasing, with characterful playing from the orchestra. ‘The Swimmer’ shows all the performers at their best, in a driving, wind-whipped interpretation.

The famous Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 provides an exuberant encore to another strong instalment in this impressively fresh and idiomatic series.

Advertisement

Terry Blain

Tags

You may also like

CD_SIGCD536_Tallis_CMYK

Various composers: A Rose Magnificat

CD_5551682_Orpheus_cmyk

Orpheus: Songs, arias and madrigals by Johnson, Draghi, Greene, Byrd, Rasi, Monteverdi, Rossi et al

CD_SIGCD543_Panufnik_cmyk

Celestial Bird: Works by R Panufnik

Bach: Secular Cantatas, BWV 36c, 201, 206, 207 & 524