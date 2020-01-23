From Darkness to Light (Brumel)

Until recently it was thought that only fragments of Antoine Brumel’s setting of the Lamentations of Jeremiah survived, but Musica Secreta’s co-director Laurie Stras has just unearthed, in a Florentine library, 17 formerly missing verses. Recorded here for the first time, the complete Lamentations for Good Friday are built up from cell-like motifs that are interleaved, varied and hypnotically repeated, creating a monumental work. This performance imagines them being sung in a 16th-century nunnery, so Brumel’s original low-voice scoring is transposed for female singers, with an organ and a viol providing the lower parts. The resulting sound is radiant but it lacks the tenebrous quality that better reflects the plangent Passion Week text.