Haydn: The Creation (Gaechinger Cantorey/Rademann)

Haydn

The Creation

Katharina Konradi (soprano), Julian Habermann (tenor), Tobias Berndt (baritone); Gaechinger Cantorey/Hans-Christoph Rademann

Accentus ACC30564 101:30 mins (2 discs)

From the very start it’s clear that we’re in for an exceptionally dramatic performance, as Hans-Christoph Rademann and his musicians bring out all the intensity and eeriness of the ‘Representation of Chaos’. I don’t think I’ve ever heard those sudden gasping syncopated ‘hairpin’ crescendos on the strings – deliberately destroying all notions of order and symmetry – brought out with quite such ferocious intensity. Elsewhere in this orchestral introduction there’s a real sense of mystery – we can almost see the swirling mists in front of our eyes. So the famous blaze of C major at the words ‘And there was light’ is quite overwhelming.

Rademann’s attention to detail is meticulous throughout, and it’s never carried out at the expense of the musical line. The solo cellist in the recitatives is perhaps a bit hyperactive, but at least with his contribution these portions of the score never flag for an instant. Of the three fine soloists, Katharina Konradi is outstanding in the dual roles of Gabriel and Eve, and the contributions from both the orchestra and the smallish chorus are first-rate. It’s a pity the booklet offers a libretto in German only, particularly since the text as Haydn first received it was in English.

Misha Donat